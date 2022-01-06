Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Hits New 12-Month High at $91.11

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $91.11 and last traded at $89.72, with a volume of 2289619 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $89.54.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Bank of America upped their target price on Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.00.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $32.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.75.
In related news, Director Noel W. White sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total value of $2,487,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Lynn Langholz sold 6,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $499,162.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 167,514 shares of company stock valued at $14,165,222. 1.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Tyson Foods during the third quarter worth $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 69.7% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods during the second quarter worth $35,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 1,153.7% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.36% of the company’s stock.
About Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN)
Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.
