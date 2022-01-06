Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Hits New 12-Month High at $91.11

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $91.11 and last traded at $89.72, with a volume of 2289619 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $89.54.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Bank of America upped their target price on Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $32.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.75.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $12.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.69 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 6.48%. Tyson Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Noel W. White sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total value of $2,487,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Lynn Langholz sold 6,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $499,162.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 167,514 shares of company stock valued at $14,165,222. 1.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Tyson Foods during the third quarter worth $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 69.7% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods during the second quarter worth $35,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 1,153.7% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

