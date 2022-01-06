Centrica (LON:CNA) Hits New 1-Year High at $73.12

Shares of Centrica plc (LON:CNA) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 73.12 ($0.99) and last traded at GBX 72.82 ($0.98), with a volume of 1738380 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 71.50 ($0.96).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CNA shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Centrica to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 58 ($0.78) to GBX 75 ($1.01) in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 112 ($1.51) price objective on shares of Centrica in a report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.35) price objective on shares of Centrica in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 83.17 ($1.12).

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 66.72 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 57.21. The firm has a market cap of £4.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.53, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas, Energy Marketing & Trading, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord GÃ¡is Energy, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

