Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.40. Universal Security Instruments shares last traded at $3.20, with a volume of 16,374 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.39 million, a PE ratio of -32.00 and a beta of 1.81.

Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.27 million for the quarter. Universal Security Instruments had a negative return on equity of 5.26% and a negative net margin of 1.42%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UUU. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Universal Security Instruments by 365.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 91,653 shares in the last quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. grew its stake in Universal Security Instruments by 199.0% in the second quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. now owns 77,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 51,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in Universal Security Instruments in the second quarter valued at about $142,000. 22.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU)

Universal Security Instruments, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of home protection solutions. Its products include smoke and fire alarms; carbon monoxide; combo smoke, co and gas; home and safety security; and bathroom ventilation. The company was founded by Stephen C. Knepper and Michael L.

