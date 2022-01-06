Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $29.53

Salzgitter AG (ETR:SZG) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €29.53 ($33.56) and traded as high as €33.06 ($37.57). Salzgitter shares last traded at €33.04 ($37.55), with a volume of 177,028 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SZG shares. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($45.45) price target on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. UBS Group set a €33.00 ($37.50) price objective on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley set a €30.70 ($34.89) price target on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Baader Bank set a €35.00 ($39.77) price objective on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €32.00 ($36.36) price objective on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Monday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €31.67 ($35.99).

The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.40, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €30.05 and its 200-day moving average is €29.53.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

