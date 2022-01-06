$1.15 Billion in Sales Expected for Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) will announce sales of $1.15 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Royal Caribbean Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.33 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.00 billion. Royal Caribbean Group reported sales of $34.14 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3,268.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will report full year sales of $1.69 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.88 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $10.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.34 billion to $10.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Royal Caribbean Group.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($4.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.10) by ($0.81). Royal Caribbean Group had a negative return on equity of 58.76% and a negative net margin of 902.44%. The company had revenue of $456.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($5.62) earnings per share. Royal Caribbean Group’s revenue was down 1456.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.33.

RCL opened at $80.61 on Thursday. Royal Caribbean Group has a 52 week low of $64.20 and a 52 week high of $99.24. The company has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 2.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07.

In other Royal Caribbean Group news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 2,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.45, for a total value of $226,582.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 9.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 715,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,664,000 after acquiring an additional 3,176 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 6.3% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 438.8% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 203,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,107,000 after purchasing an additional 165,781 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $514,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 12,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 71.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Caribbean Group Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Group operates as a global cruise company. It controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

