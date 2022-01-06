Workspace Group (LON:WKP) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $859.56

Shares of Workspace Group plc (LON:WKP) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 859.56 ($11.58) and traded as low as GBX 815 ($10.98). Workspace Group shares last traded at GBX 827.50 ($11.15), with a volume of 122,488 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WKP. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($14.15) price target on shares of Workspace Group in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Shore Capital restated a “coverage pending” rating on shares of Workspace Group in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 745 ($10.04) price target on shares of Workspace Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Liberum Capital decreased their price target on Workspace Group from GBX 965 ($13.00) to GBX 920 ($12.40) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Workspace Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Workspace Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 922 ($12.42).

The company has a market capitalization of £1.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 827.86 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 859.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.85, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a GBX 7 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.81%. Workspace Group’s payout ratio is -0.26%.

About Workspace Group (LON:WKP)

Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages some 4 million sq. ft. of business space in London. We are home to London's brightest businesses, including fast growing and established brands across a wide range of sectors. Workspace is geared towards helping businesses perform at their very best.

