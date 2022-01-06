AGC Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) Short Interest Down 43.5% in December

AGC Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 43.5% from the November 30th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:ASGLY opened at $9.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.83 and its 200-day moving average is $9.51. AGC has a 1-year low of $6.79 and a 1-year high of $10.89.

AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. AGC had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 9.03%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AGC will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

AGC, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of glass, electronic materials, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Glass, Electronics, Chemicals, Ceramics and Other. The Glass segment provides security glass, fire-resistant glass, heat insulating glass, and automotive glass. The Electronics segment offers glass for display panels, optical thin film products, opto-electronic materials, synthetic quartz products, semiconductor components, and lighting products.

