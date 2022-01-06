Short Interest in Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB) Increases By 63.0%

Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 719,400 shares, an increase of 63.0% from the November 30th total of 441,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 218,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Similarweb in the second quarter worth $42,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Similarweb in the second quarter valued at $175,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Similarweb in the third quarter valued at $198,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Similarweb in the second quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, Carmignac Gestion bought a new stake in Similarweb in the second quarter valued at $236,000. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Similarweb alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Similarweb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

SMWB stock opened at $17.18 on Thursday. Similarweb has a one year low of $14.44 and a one year high of $25.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.83.

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Similarweb will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Similarweb Company Profile

Similarweb Ltd. provides website traffic solutions through AI-driven data analytics worldwide. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Similarweb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Similarweb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.