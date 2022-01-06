Perpetual Energy (TSE:PMT) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.46

Perpetual Energy Inc. (TSE:PMT) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.46 and traded as high as C$0.69. Perpetual Energy shares last traded at C$0.66, with a volume of 35,503 shares trading hands.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.81, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of C$42.17 million and a P/E ratio of 0.50.
Perpetual Energy (TSE:PMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$14.60 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Perpetual Energy Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Perpetual Energy (TSE:PMT)
Perpetual Energy Inc engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Canada. Its portfolio of assets includes liquids-rich natural gas assets located in deep basin of west central Alberta; heavy crude oil and shallow conventional natural gas assets located in Eastern Alberta; and undeveloped bitumen leases located in Northern Alberta.
Featured Article: What is the return on assets formula?
Receive News & Ratings for Perpetual Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perpetual Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.