Perpetual Energy (TSE:PMT) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.46

Perpetual Energy Inc. (TSE:PMT) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.46 and traded as high as C$0.69. Perpetual Energy shares last traded at C$0.66, with a volume of 35,503 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.81, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of C$42.17 million and a P/E ratio of 0.50.

Perpetual Energy (TSE:PMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$14.60 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Perpetual Energy Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Linda Lee Mckean sold 100,000 shares of Perpetual Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.69, for a total value of C$69,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 538,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$371,302.80.

About Perpetual Energy (TSE:PMT)

Perpetual Energy Inc engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Canada. Its portfolio of assets includes liquids-rich natural gas assets located in deep basin of west central Alberta; heavy crude oil and shallow conventional natural gas assets located in Eastern Alberta; and undeveloped bitumen leases located in Northern Alberta.

