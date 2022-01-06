Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) Short Interest Update

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, an increase of 63.8% from the November 30th total of 647,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 15.5 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Centerra Gold from C$12.25 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Scotiabank upgraded Centerra Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centerra Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. CIBC boosted their target price on Centerra Gold from C$9.25 to C$9.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Centerra Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.46.

CGAU stock opened at $8.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.63. Centerra Gold has a one year low of $6.64 and a one year high of $12.55.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $220.56 million for the quarter. Centerra Gold had a positive return on equity of 12.71% and a negative net margin of 46.34%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Centerra Gold will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.057 dividend. This is a positive change from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is presently -12.04%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold during the second quarter worth $423,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold during the second quarter worth $46,562,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold during the second quarter worth $4,284,000. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold during the second quarter worth $470,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold during the second quarter worth $5,800,000. 36.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

