$1.46 Billion in Sales Expected for Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) will report $1.46 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.42 billion and the highest is $1.48 billion. Tempur Sealy International posted sales of $1.06 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 37.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International will report full year sales of $5.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.99 billion to $5.05 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.56 billion to $5.67 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Tempur Sealy International.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 155.99% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on TPX. Zacks Investment Research raised Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 23rd. Truist boosted their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.10.

Tempur Sealy International stock opened at $46.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.14. Tempur Sealy International has a 12 month low of $25.88 and a 12 month high of $50.51. The company has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is currently 12.63%.

In related news, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 1,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $63,785.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Tempur Sealy International by 6.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 308,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,300,000 after acquiring an additional 19,353 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its position in Tempur Sealy International by 62.5% in the third quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 4,231 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in Tempur Sealy International by 66.3% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 247,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,476,000 after buying an additional 98,610 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the third quarter worth about $928,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in Tempur Sealy International by 3.9% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 339,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,770,000 after buying an additional 12,857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

