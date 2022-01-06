Brokerages Anticipate The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $14.38 Billion

Equities research analysts expect The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) to report $14.38 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for TJX Companies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $14.15 billion and the highest is $14.81 billion. TJX Companies posted sales of $10.94 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TJX Companies will report full-year sales of $49.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $48.63 billion to $49.51 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $52.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $51.68 billion to $53.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow TJX Companies.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 50.46% and a net margin of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TJX. Argus boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Bank of America boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Gordon Haskett raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup raised TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.45.

TJX stock opened at $75.14 on Thursday. TJX Companies has a 1-year low of $61.15 and a 1-year high of $77.35. The firm has a market cap of $89.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.51 and its 200-day moving average is $69.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 47.49%.

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total transaction of $1,288,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Davis R M Inc. increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 711,021 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $47,937,000 after buying an additional 11,161 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,027,888 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $69,299,000 after buying an additional 235,271 shares in the last quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,972 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 154,976 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $10,225,000 after buying an additional 3,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scott Investment Partners LLP increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Scott Investment Partners LLP now owns 82,500 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

