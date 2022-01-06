Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Northeast Investment Management

Northeast Investment Management decreased its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,258 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises about 2.2% of Northeast Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Accenture were worth $41,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Accenture by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 8.5% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 369 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Round Table Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.5% in the third quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 2,062 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 3.0% in the third quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.4% in the second quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,170 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 73.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ACN shares. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Accenture from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Accenture from $354.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Accenture from $391.00 to $443.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Argus lifted their price target on Accenture from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.43.

NYSE ACN opened at $404.30 on Wednesday. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $241.73 and a twelve month high of $417.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.58 billion, a PE ratio of 42.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $376.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $342.94.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.22 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 11.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.37%.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.79, for a total value of $452,569.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total transaction of $1,984,956.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,057 shares of company stock valued at $9,123,550. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

