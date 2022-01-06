Northeast Investment Management Boosts Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Northeast Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,443 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $15,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at $349,000. Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 4,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 104.4% during the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 13,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 6,641 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 60,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,152,000 after purchasing an additional 8,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 44,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,112,000 after purchasing an additional 16,918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Shares of PG opened at $163.47 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $151.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.78. The company has a market capitalization of $395.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.67. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $121.54 and a fifty-two week high of $164.98.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.62%.

Several analysts have recently commented on PG shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $146.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, September 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.44.

In related news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $7,300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $171,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,249 shares of company stock worth $22,257,187 over the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Article: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.