Short Interest in FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERA) Grows By 1,340.1%

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERA) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 707,100 shares, a growth of 1,340.1% from the November 30th total of 49,100 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 94,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.5 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition during the third quarter worth $5,833,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition during the third quarter worth $292,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition by 21.2% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 60,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition during the third quarter worth $372,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition during the third quarter worth $13,125,000. Institutional investors own 48.00% of the company’s stock.

FTAC Hera Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 250,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,097. FTAC Hera Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $10.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.78.

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

