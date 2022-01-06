Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, an increase of 1,414.3% from the November 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of Source Capital stock traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $43.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,359. Source Capital has a 1 year low of $39.76 and a 1 year high of $47.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.86.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Source Capital by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Source Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Source Capital by 3.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Source Capital by 2.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Source Capital by 5.7% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 22,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.94% of the company’s stock.

About Source Capital

Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.

