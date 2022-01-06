Enel Américas (NYSE:ENIA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 15,294 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 455,187 shares.The stock last traded at $5.61 and had previously closed at $5.52.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ENIA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Enel Américas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Enel Américas in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.20 price target on the stock.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.90. The company has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.09.

Enel Américas (NYSE:ENIA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter. Enel Américas had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 6.33%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENIA. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Enel Américas by 83.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Congress Park Capital LLC acquired a new position in Enel Américas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Samson Rock Capital LLP acquired a new position in Enel Américas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Enel Américas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Enel Américas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. 2.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enel Américas Company Profile (NYSE:ENIA)

Enel Américas SA engages in the exploitation, distribution and transformation of energy. It operates through the following segments: Generation & Transmission and Distribution. The Generation & Transmission segment consists of companies that own generation plants. The Distribution segment includes electricity supply to the final customers.

