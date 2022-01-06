DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Stock Price Up 5.8%

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) shot up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.59 and last traded at $2.55. 14,197 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,098,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.41.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DOYU. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DouYu International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of DouYu International in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of DouYu International in a report on Monday, December 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $3.30 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of DouYu International from $3.80 to $3.60 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.08.

The firm has a market cap of $817.51 million, a PE ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.88.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.06. DouYu International had a negative net margin of 5.79% and a negative return on equity of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. DouYu International’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that DouYu International Holdings Limited will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOYU. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in DouYu International by 121.1% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 29,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 16,017 shares during the last quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DouYu International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,837,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of DouYu International by 311.5% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 451,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after acquiring an additional 341,437 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of DouYu International by 510.9% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 81,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its position in shares of DouYu International by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 122,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 20,745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.98% of the company’s stock.

DouYu International Holdings Ltd. develops and operates game-centric live streaming platform in China, both on personal computer and mobile apps. The company was founded by Shaojie Chen and Wenming Zhang on April 3, 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

