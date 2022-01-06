Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CRHC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CRHC) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 856,600 shares, an increase of 958.8% from the November 30th total of 80,900 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 426,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Shares of Cohn Robbins stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.84. 1,621 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,881. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.88 and its 200 day moving average is $9.84. Cohn Robbins has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $11.46.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Cohn Robbins by 33.3% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Cohanzick Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cohn Robbins by 6.4% in the third quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 102,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Berry Street Capital Management LLP lifted its holdings in Cohn Robbins by 20.0% in the second quarter. Berry Street Capital Management LLP now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Cohn Robbins by 13.0% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 95,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 10,896 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in Cohn Robbins in the third quarter worth about $115,000. Institutional investors own 62.02% of the company’s stock.

Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as CSR Acquisition Corp. Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp.

