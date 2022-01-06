Advantage Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Receives $8.19 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Advantage Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.19.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AAVVF. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$5.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$9.50 to C$8.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AAVVF traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,050. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.71 and a 200-day moving average of $4.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.00 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Advantage Energy has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $6.66.

Advantage Energy Ltd. engages in the development and production of natural gas and liquids. It focuses its operation in Glacier, Wembley, Valhalla, and Progress, Alberta. The company was founded on January 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

