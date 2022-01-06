Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HEINY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Heineken in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Heineken in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Heineken in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Heineken in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Heineken in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HEINY traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.99. 47,141 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,120. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Heineken has a 52 week low of $48.77 and a 52 week high of $61.88.

Heineken NV engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm operates through the following segments: Africa, Middle East and Eastern Europe; Americas; Asia Pacific; Europe; Head Officer and Other or Eliminations. It offers products under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, Mort Subite, Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout and Blind Pig brands.

