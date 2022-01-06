New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $5.20 Million Position in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,646 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,841 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.48% of AMERISAFE worth $5,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMSF. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 661.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AMERISAFE during the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of AMERISAFE during the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of AMERISAFE during the 2nd quarter worth about $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMSF stock opened at $53.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.59. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.56 and a 52 week high of $67.10.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $73.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.42 million. AMERISAFE had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 17.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. AMERISAFE’s payout ratio is 24.79%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of AMERISAFE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of AMERISAFE from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th.

AMERISAFE, Inc is a holding company, which engages the provision of workers’ compensation insurance focused on small to mid-sized employers. It focuses on the businesses in construction, Marine, oil and gas, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, and agriculture. The company was founded by Millard E.

