New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Holdings in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,223 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 25,448 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.12% of American Eagle Outfitters worth $5,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 10.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,678 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 4,267 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 3rd quarter worth about $957,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 3rd quarter worth about $358,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 207,243 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,347,000 after buying an additional 29,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,604,000.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on AEO. Cfra downgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Eagle Outfitters has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Shares of NYSE AEO opened at $24.52 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.19. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.83 and a 1-year high of $38.99. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.36.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.15. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. American Eagle Outfitters’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 64,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total value of $1,627,799.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 30,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $848,843.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.