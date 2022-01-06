Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $1.19 Million Holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 15.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,312 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Crocs were worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Crocs by 37.8% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 496 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Crocs by 74.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 536 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Crocs by 268.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 674 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Crocs in the third quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Crocs by 197.1% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 808 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CROX opened at $125.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $157.55 and a 200-day moving average of $143.30. The company has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.71. Crocs, Inc. has a one year low of $63.39 and a one year high of $183.88.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The textile maker reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $625.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.75 million. Crocs had a net margin of 35.27% and a return on equity of 142.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CROX shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Crocs from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Crocs from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Crocs from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Crocs from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price objective (up previously from $151.00) on shares of Crocs in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.22.

In other Crocs news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.19, for a total value of $1,801,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ian Bickley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.61, for a total transaction of $838,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,171,340. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

