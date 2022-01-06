New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $5.10 Million Position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 225,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,942 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.07% of Macy’s worth $5,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of M. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,678,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,550,000 after buying an additional 1,095,037 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 3.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,418,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,727,000 after buying an additional 204,115 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 9.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,970,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,245,000 after buying an additional 412,718 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 204.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,018,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,196,000 after buying an additional 2,698,600 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 23.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,604,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,340,000 after buying an additional 679,866 shares during the period. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Macy's alerts:

Shares of Macy’s stock opened at $26.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.45. Macy’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $37.95.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 41.33%. Macy’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.56%.

In other Macy’s news, CFO Adrian V. Mitchell sold 2,397 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $76,272.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

M has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Macy’s from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Macy’s from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Macy’s from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Macy’s from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Macy’s from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.73.

About Macy’s

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

See Also: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.