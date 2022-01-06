Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $1.21 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.21% of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNDW. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,392,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 1,931.6% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 14,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 13,618 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 14.4% during the third quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 8,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 127.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 19.0% during the third quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 108,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,649,000 after purchasing an additional 17,315 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ BNDW opened at $77.90 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.11. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $77.87 and a 1-year high of $81.92.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $1.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $12.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.07%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total World Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

