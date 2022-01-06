Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 283 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,866 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 185,380 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $36,852,000 after purchasing an additional 70,847 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,791 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,736,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Carlisle Companies by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,217 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Carlisle Companies by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,234 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Carlisle Companies stock opened at $243.34 on Thursday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $143.52 and a 52 week high of $250.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $237.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.09.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.24. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is currently 30.86%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $243.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zelman & Associates began coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.86.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL).

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.