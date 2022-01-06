Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $1.11 Million Stock Holdings in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,265 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,189 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AMC Entertainment were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $304,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 152.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AMC Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $165,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AMC Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 42,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.16% of the company’s stock.

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

NYSE:AMC opened at $22.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.42 and its 200 day moving average is $38.65. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.97 and a 12 month high of $72.62.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $763.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $742.15 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 538.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($5.70) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -2.67 EPS for the current year.

In other AMC Entertainment news, CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 54,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total transaction of $2,155,139.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Frank sold 12,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total transaction of $353,894.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,297,401 shares of company stock worth $48,226,521 in the last ninety days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush downgraded AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $5.44 to $7.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on AMC Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $12.08.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the United States Markets and International Markets segments. The United States segment involves in the activity in the U.S. specifically in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, and Washington, DC.

Read More: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC).

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.