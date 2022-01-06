Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 2,108 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:BMAY)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:BMAY) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,108 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 1.45% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,517,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May by 29.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 82,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after acquiring an additional 18,850 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May in the second quarter worth approximately $1,745,000. Beck Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May in the second quarter worth approximately $961,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May in the second quarter worth approximately $831,000.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - May alerts:

BMAY opened at $33.02 on Thursday. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May has a 1-year low of $29.40 and a 1-year high of $33.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.05.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:BMAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - May Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - May and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.