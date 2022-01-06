Raymond James & Associates Sells 8,383 Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,787 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,383 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.10% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $7,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,841 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.4% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,662 shares of the bank’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 4.5% in the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.6% in the third quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,557 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

In other news, EVP Candace K. Wolfshohl sold 7,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.24, for a total transaction of $1,007,942.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Carol Jean Severyn sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.37, for a total value of $1,007,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 129,455 shares of company stock valued at $17,551,157 over the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:CFR opened at $129.23 on Thursday. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.15 and a 1 year high of $139.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $130.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.73.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.13. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 31.19%. The firm had revenue of $246.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CFR shares. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Stephens upped their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.50.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR).

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.