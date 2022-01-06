Raymond James & Associates Sells 22,228 Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 29.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,560 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 22,228 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.13% of Eagle Materials worth $6,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Eagle Materials in the second quarter valued at $79,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Eagle Materials by 13.2% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 694 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Eagle Materials by 501.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials during the second quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials during the third quarter valued at about $185,000. 94.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Eagle Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 3rd. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Eagle Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.50 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.73.

Shares of EXP opened at $163.63 on Thursday. Eagle Materials Inc. has a one year low of $105.40 and a one year high of $169.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.02. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The business had revenue of $509.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 12.18%.

In related news, CEO Michael Haack sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $775,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 12,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.25, for a total transaction of $2,004,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,042 shares of company stock valued at $9,410,390 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of portland cement.

