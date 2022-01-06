Raymond James & Associates Grows Stock Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,233 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.05% of Lincoln National worth $6,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the second quarter valued at $79,694,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lincoln National by 76.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,582,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,440,000 after purchasing an additional 687,151 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Lincoln National by 56.1% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,482,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,927,000 after purchasing an additional 532,612 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in shares of Lincoln National by 84.8% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 896,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,366,000 after purchasing an additional 411,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Lincoln National by 4.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,784,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $614,843,000 after purchasing an additional 410,011 shares in the last quarter. 75.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LNC opened at $70.91 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Lincoln National Co. has a 1-year low of $44.59 and a 1-year high of $77.57.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.95). The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 7.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.72) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is a boost from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.28%.

LNC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lincoln National from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Lincoln National from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Evercore ISI cut Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Lincoln National from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lincoln National has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.71.

In other news, CFO Randal J. Freitag sold 61,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total value of $4,487,461.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 10,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total value of $802,985.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 222,352 shares of company stock worth $16,552,447 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

