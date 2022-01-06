Raymond James & Associates Has $6.67 Million Stock Holdings in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its position in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 350,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,145 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.61% of Energy Recovery worth $6,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ERII. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Energy Recovery in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Recovery in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Recovery in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Energy Recovery in the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors own 59.74% of the company’s stock.

Energy Recovery stock opened at $20.52 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.71. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.45 and a 12-month high of $24.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.28 and a beta of 1.21.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.80 million. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 12.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In other Energy Recovery news, Director Sherif Foda sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.46, for a total transaction of $449,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Arve Hanstveit sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total value of $615,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Energy Recovery Company Profile

Energy Recovery, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of industrial fluid flow solutions. It operates through the Water, and Oil and Gas segments. The Water segment in sea, brackish, and contaminated water reverse osmosis desalination solutions. The Oil and Gas segment delivers hydraulic fracturing, gas processing, and chemical processing services.

