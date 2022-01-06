Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. Has $139.45 Million Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 824,300 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,700 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for about 3.4% of Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $139,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 260.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.93.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $155.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $142.04 and a 1-year high of $203.02. The company has a market capitalization of $283.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.91.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $18.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

