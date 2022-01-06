AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Stock Position Raised by Sonata Capital Group Inc.

Sonata Capital Group Inc. increased its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,342 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 294.3% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 530.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. 65.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ABBV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Societe Generale raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.50.

In related news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.85, for a total value of $812,739.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 11,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total transaction of $1,515,132.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 478,364 shares of company stock worth $59,793,977. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $135.16 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $122.38 and its 200-day moving average is $116.42. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $136.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $238.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.85.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. The company had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 123.81%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

Recommended Story: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.