Sonata Capital Group Inc. Acquires 21 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Sonata Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 409 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 21 shares during the quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 126.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist raised their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Atlantic Securities raised their target price on Netflix from $690.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $451.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $668.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $591.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $637.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $590.53. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $478.54 and a twelve month high of $700.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.85 billion, a PE ratio of 53.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.82.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. Netflix had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 38.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.19, for a total transaction of $1,730,869.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $4,940,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,792 shares of company stock worth $20,692,321. 2.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

