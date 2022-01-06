Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) Price Target Raised to C$126.00 at Maxim Group

Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) had its target price increased by Maxim Group from C$125.00 to C$126.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Maxim Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$120.00 to C$122.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities upped their target price on Toromont Industries from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. CIBC upped their target price on Toromont Industries from C$109.00 to C$113.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. upped their target price on Toromont Industries from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Toromont Industries from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $120.81.

Shares of OTCMKTS TMTNF opened at $87.97 on Wednesday. Toromont Industries has a 52 week low of $67.90 and a 52 week high of $91.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.77.

Toromont Industries Ltd. engages in the distribution of construction equipment, power systems, and refrigeration systems. It operates through the Equipment Group and CIMCO segments. The Equipment Group segment comprises of Toromont CAT, Battlefield, Sitech, and AgWest. The CIMCO segment relates in the design, engineering, fabrication, installation, and after-sale support of refrigeration systems in industrial and recreational markets.

