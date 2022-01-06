Ascot Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOTVF) Short Interest Update

Ascot Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOTVF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 136,900 shares, an increase of 228.3% from the November 30th total of 41,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 469,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Ascot Resources stock opened at $0.93 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.95. Ascot Resources has a 1 year low of $0.67 and a 1 year high of $1.33.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Ascot Resources from C$1.50 to C$1.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Ascot Resources Ltd. is an exploration company, which engages in the exploration of gold, silver and copper in North America. Its projects include Premier, Red Mountain, and Non-Gold Assets. The company was founded on May 20, 1986 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

