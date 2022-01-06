Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $82.32

Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.32 and traded as low as $67.62. Gravity shares last traded at $69.36, with a volume of 26,994 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.32. The firm has a market cap of $481.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92 and a beta of -0.04.

Get Gravity alerts:

Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The technology company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Gravity had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The firm had revenue of $108.70 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apis Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Gravity by 39.4% during the second quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after acquiring an additional 6,611 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Gravity by 164.7% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 3,513 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Gravity during the second quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gravity during the second quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Gravity in the second quarter worth approximately $266,000. 9.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY)

Gravity Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of online games, software and other related services. It operates through the following business fields: Online Games Development Business, Game Publishing Business, Mobile Business, Multi Platform Business, One Source Multi Use Business and the Internet Protocol Television Business.

See Also: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Gravity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gravity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.