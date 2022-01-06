Fagron NV (OTCMKTS:ARSUF) Short Interest Update

Fagron NV (OTCMKTS:ARSUF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 79.7% from the November 30th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fagron in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ARSUF opened at $16.60 on Thursday. Fagron has a fifty-two week low of $15.55 and a fifty-two week high of $21.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.48.

Fagron NV, a pharmaceutical compounding company, provides personalized pharmaceutical care to hospitals, pharmacies, clinics, and patients. It prepares personalized ready-to-use medication in its sterile and non-sterile compounding facilities. The company also innovates concepts, vehicles, and formulations for pharmaceutical compounding.

