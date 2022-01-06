M&F Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MFBP) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.31

M&F Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MFBP) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.31 and traded as high as $7.40. M&F Bancorp shares last traded at $7.40, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.51.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 25th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th.

M&F Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Mechanics and Farmers Bank. The company operates through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Mechanics and Farmers Bank. It offers banking services which includes checking accounts; savings accounts; Negotiable Order of Withdrawal accounts; money market accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; loans for real estate, construction, businesses, personal use, home improvement and automobiles; equity lines of credit; credit lines; consumer loans; credit cards; safe deposit boxes; bank money orders; internet banking; electronic funds transfer services including wire transfers; traveler’s checks; and notary services.

