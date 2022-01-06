AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Short Interest Update

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 204,400 shares, a growth of 39.8% from the November 30th total of 146,200 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 42,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Shares of UHAL opened at $709.42 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $726.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $668.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.88. AMERCO has a 1 year low of $448.48 and a 1 year high of $769.90.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $20.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.48 by $5.42. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. AMERCO had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 18.85%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $13.58 EPS. Analysts predict that AMERCO will post 60.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Edward J. Shoen bought 14,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $720.75 per share, for a total transaction of $10,631,062.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director John P. Brogan sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $706.20, for a total value of $176,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMERCO during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AMERCO during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AMERCO during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AMERCO by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of AMERCO by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 97 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.79% of the company’s stock.

About AMERCO

AMERCO engages in the provision of insurance, moving and storage operation businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Moving and Storage; Property and Casualty Insurance; and Life Insurance. The Moving and Storage segment consists of the rental of trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces.

