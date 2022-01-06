AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Short Interest Update

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 204,400 shares, a growth of 39.8% from the November 30th total of 146,200 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 42,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.
Shares of UHAL opened at $709.42 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $726.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $668.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.88. AMERCO has a 1 year low of $448.48 and a 1 year high of $769.90.
AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $20.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.48 by $5.42. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. AMERCO had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 18.85%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $13.58 EPS. Analysts predict that AMERCO will post 60.75 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMERCO during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AMERCO during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AMERCO during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AMERCO by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of AMERCO by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 97 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.79% of the company’s stock.
About AMERCO
AMERCO engages in the provision of insurance, moving and storage operation businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Moving and Storage; Property and Casualty Insurance; and Life Insurance. The Moving and Storage segment consists of the rental of trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces.
