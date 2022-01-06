TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD) Short Interest Up 38.1% in December

TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 381,900 shares, a growth of 38.1% from the November 30th total of 276,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 229,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Shares of NASDAQ:TRMD opened at $8.11 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $602.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.36 and a beta of -340.66. TORM has a 12-month low of $6.93 and a 12-month high of $10.16.
TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.03). TORM had a negative net margin of 13.80% and a negative return on equity of 7.18%. The firm had revenue of $155.50 million for the quarter.
About TORM
TORM Plc engages in the ownership and operation of product tankers. The firm transports refined oil products such as gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, naphtha and gas oil, and occasionally dirty petroleum products, such as fuel oil. The company was founded by Ditlev E. Torm and Christian Schmiegelow in 1889 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
