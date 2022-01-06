TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD) Short Interest Up 38.1% in December

TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 381,900 shares, a growth of 38.1% from the November 30th total of 276,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 229,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMD opened at $8.11 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $602.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.36 and a beta of -340.66. TORM has a 12-month low of $6.93 and a 12-month high of $10.16.

TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.03). TORM had a negative net margin of 13.80% and a negative return on equity of 7.18%. The firm had revenue of $155.50 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRMD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in TORM by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 818,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,213,000 after acquiring an additional 13,324 shares during the period. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in TORM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $256,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in TORM by 147.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 46,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 27,854 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in TORM by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 58,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 18,831 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in TORM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $991,000. Institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

About TORM

TORM Plc engages in the ownership and operation of product tankers. The firm transports refined oil products such as gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, naphtha and gas oil, and occasionally dirty petroleum products, such as fuel oil. The company was founded by Ditlev E. Torm and Christian Schmiegelow in 1889 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

