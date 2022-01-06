Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLV) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLV) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decline of 56.3% from the November 30th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Knott David M purchased a new stake in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the second quarter valued at $4,970,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the second quarter valued at $7,238,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the second quarter valued at $238,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the second quarter valued at $3,860,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the second quarter valued at $1,447,000. 42.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TWLV opened at $9.70 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.72. Twelve Seas Investment Company II has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $9.99.

Twelve Seas Investment Company II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

