America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.58

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. (NASDAQ:ATAX)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.58 and traded as high as $6.65. America First Multifamily Investors shares last traded at $6.58, with a volume of 58,548 shares.

A number of research analysts have commented on ATAX shares. Raymond James started coverage on America First Multifamily Investors in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised America First Multifamily Investors from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 17.02 and a current ratio of 17.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.58. The company has a market cap of $433.83 million, a P/E ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 0.64.

America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $17.68 million for the quarter. America First Multifamily Investors had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 50.08%. Equities research analysts expect that America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. America First Multifamily Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.32%.

In related news, CEO Kenneth Rogozinski purchased 19,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.66 per share, with a total value of $131,868.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders purchased 35,000 shares of company stock worth $231,708. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATAX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of America First Multifamily Investors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $760,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in America First Multifamily Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in America First Multifamily Investors by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 27,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its position in America First Multifamily Investors by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 691,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,663,000 after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in America First Multifamily Investors by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 80,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 18,300 shares during the period. 11.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

America First Multifamily Investors Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATAX)

America First Multifamily Investors LP engages in the acquisition of a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds that are issued by state and local housing authorities to provide construction and permanent financing for affordable multifamily and student housing and commercial properties. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments, Multifamily (MF) Properties, Public Housing Capital (PHC) Fund Trusts, and Other Investments.

