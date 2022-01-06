Synovus Financial Corp Acquires 5,078 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,062 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,078 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in 3M were worth $7,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the second quarter worth $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in 3M during the third quarter worth $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the third quarter worth $31,000. Avion Wealth raised its position in 3M by 77.7% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the third quarter worth $40,000. 66.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of 3M stock opened at $180.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $104.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. 3M has a 12-month low of $163.38 and a 12-month high of $208.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $177.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.42.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.24. 3M had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 42.80%. The firm had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 58.10%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MMM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $192.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $182.00 to $177.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of 3M from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $199.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.21.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

