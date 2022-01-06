Uncommon Portfolio Design Core Equity (NYSEARCA:UGCE) Stock Price Down 2%

Uncommon Portfolio Design Core Equity (NYSEARCA:UGCE)’s share price dropped 2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $26.87 and last traded at $26.87. Approximately 1,031 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 1,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.43.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.32.

Recommended Story: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Uncommon Portfolio Design Core Equity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uncommon Portfolio Design Core Equity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.