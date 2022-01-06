Principal US Small-Cap Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:PLTL) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Principal US Small-Cap Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:PLTL)’s stock price was down 2.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $26.50 and last traded at $26.50. Approximately 1 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 67 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.07.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.74.

Featured Article: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Principal US Small-Cap Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal US Small-Cap Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.