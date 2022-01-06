CM Management LLC Purchases 85,000 Shares of Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST)

CM Management LLC increased its position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) by 29.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 375,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares during the period. CM Management LLC owned approximately 0.73% of Carrols Restaurant Group worth $1,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAST. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 116,002 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 35.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 44,197 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 11,676 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 23.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 64,264 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 12,203 shares during the period. 43.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TAST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens downgraded Carrols Restaurant Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James downgraded Carrols Restaurant Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Carrols Restaurant Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut Carrols Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carrols Restaurant Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.50.

Shares of Carrols Restaurant Group stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 924 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,487. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.74. Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.58 and a 52 week high of $8.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.87 million, a PE ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 2.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.17.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $421.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.91 million. Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 2.73% and a negative return on equity of 5.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carrols Restaurant Group Company Profile

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants under the Burger King and Popeyes brands. It serves flame-broiled whopper sandwich, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, fries, salads, breakfast items, smoothies, frappes, and other snacks. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, NY.

