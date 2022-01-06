NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Holdings Boosted by Matthews International Capital Management LLC

Matthews International Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NICE were worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NICE. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NICE during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NICE during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of NICE by 113.5% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NICE by 77.2% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of NICE during the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NICE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their price target on NICE from $302.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of NICE from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of NICE from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of NICE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of NICE from $328.00 to $364.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NICE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.17.

NICE stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $292.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,326. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.32, a P/E/G ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.75. NICE Ltd. has a twelve month low of $211.25 and a twelve month high of $319.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $294.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $280.77.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.39. NICE had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 11.99%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that NICE Ltd. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

